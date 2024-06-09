The only family living in a tribal village of Pachamalai longs for company and fears safety

Feeling lonely is not a state of mind rather a harsh reality for R.Ranjitha a-45-year-old tribal women and her husband Rajendiran, the only family to live in Gundur, a tribal village in Kombai panchayat on Pachamalai hills located in Thuraiyur taluk for years.

The village once had 30 families. The others moved out a decade back in search of better livelihood. The village now has dozens of locked houses.

“Our village first got its road in 2014. Much earlier, citing the lack of road, families had moved out. Two families were here with us. Two years ago they also moved out. We never had bus services. Up until five years ago, buses came up to Erikkadu village which is 2.5 km from here, but that also stopped due to bad road conditions. Only with the help of two wheelers we can go outside,” said, Ms. Ranjitha.

She cultivates cashew and tapioca, which are often destroyed by monkey troops.

The couple have a son and a daughter, Raja and Ranjani, and they were married off many years ago and now live in different panchayats of the Pachamalai hills, and occasionally visit Gundur.

Only Ms. Ranjitha was present in the village while interacting with The Hindu, as her husband had gone in search of daily work, in the plains early in the morning. “It feels strange to be alone and many times I feel I am going mad. Even if there is one other family with me I can be peaceful,” she said.

A year ago, the couple appealed to the panchayat to convince other families to move back. But none wanted to return. The couple have stayed put as they can’t afford to live in the plains.

“Two years ago we tried to move out and rented a house in Sorathur village in Thuraiyur. But our earnings went towards rent. Hence, we came back,” she said.

“I feel scared here,” said Ms. Ranjitha adding a year ago, three of her goats were stolen. “Since these are hilly areas it is hard to know who comes from where. I don’t know how long we can live here alone,” she added.

“When we were children, a lot of families used to be here and it used to be very lively all the time. Now it has become a distant memory.”

The villagers, who have migrated, come back during harvest seasons every year as they have their lands and also during festival times. Occasionally one or two families might stay in this village for more than a week.

Official sources from the revenue department said that the villagers moved out before 2014. Earlier, around 25 ration card holding families stayed on the hill.

