The number of rice hulling agencies has doubled in Tamil Nadu: Minister

The number of rice hulling agencies in Tamil Nadu has doubled, according to Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Thursday, the Minister said that during the past AIADMK regime there were only 376 hulling agents functioning in the State. Now, under the present DMK regime, this number had increased to 638 and all of them have been directed to install rice colour sorting machines to ensure black or brown colour grains were separated and pure rice grains were packed and delivered to the consumers.

These machines have been installed in 17 out of 21 mills, he said and added that the millers have been asked to ensure that the output of rice should not be less than 68 per cent of the paddy hulled by them.

Stating that senior police officers in the rank of Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police have been appointed in the Civil Supplies Department, the Minister sought support from the farmers to weed out the alleged corruption/malpractice in the procurement of paddy.

Though the free movement of paddy in the country was allowed, vehicle checks were being conducted at the Inter-State and district borders and the movement of paddy with proper documents was only allowed.

Stating that permanent direct purchase centres (DPCs) would come up at 50 places, including 10 in Thanjavur district, to be built through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, he said that efforts have been initiated to construct buildings for the DPCs at 100 places with NABARD funding.

Assuring that the election promise of a minimum support price of Rs.2,500 per quintal of paddy would be fulfilled soon, the Minister said that it has been proposed to place “complaint boxes” at the DPCs in order to ensure a fair and corruption-free paddy procurement.