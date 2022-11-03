The need to intensify patrolling in airport’s surrounding areas put forth at Aerodrome Committee meeting

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 03, 2022 18:49 IST

Commissioner of police G. Karthikeyan presiding over the Aerodrome Committee meeting held at the international airport in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

A host of security-related issues were discussed at the Aerodrome Committee meeting involving various stakeholders at the international airport here on Thursday. An anti-hijack mock drill was also conducted later.

Chaired by the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, G. Karthikeyan who is also the chairman of the committee, the meeting saw the participation of Airport Director P. Subramani, Airports Authority of India officials, City Police officers, personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force, Indian Air Force, National Security Guard, Immigration, Customs and Intelligence.

During the meeting Mr. Karthikeyan advised that patrolling by two-wheelers and four-wheelers should be intensified in the areas surrounding the international airport and the need to set up police outposts at the entry and exit points of the airport. 

Installation of additional surveillance cameras at the outer areas of the airport to monitor and check the movement of smugglers and their accomplices and involving personnel of the elite National Security Guard in anti-hijack mock drill by conveying to them about the exercise well in advance were among the issues that were discussed during the meeting.

Discussion was also held for evicting people residing in Ambedkar Nagar situated close to the airport as it came in the way for airport expansion and also make suitable alternative arrangements for those residing in that area through the district administration or the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. 

