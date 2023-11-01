The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste cookery contest to be held in Pudukottai on Saturday

November 01, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Gold Winner The Hindu Our State Our Taste’ (OSOT) cookery competition will be held in Pudukottai on Saturday, November 4, providing a platform for talented local home chefs to showcase their culinary skills.

The contest will take place at Hotel MA Grand in Pudukottai.

A panel of judges headed by celebrity chef K. Damodharan (Chef Damu) will select the best cook from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale in Chennai on December 16. The competition is being held in 25 cities across Tamil Nadu.

Participants must bring dishes made using Gold Winner cooking oil and bring the used packs or cans to the venue. Gift vouchers from Gold Winner will be given to victorious candidates.

The first-place winner will get a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively. Regional winners from each city will receive products from Gold Winner, Butterfly, RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods.

Gold Winner is the title sponsor of the event powered by Butterfly. The event is hosted by The Hindu in association with RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods. Other partners are: Parry’s (sugar), Bambino (vermicelli), Coir On Mattresses (comfort), GSquare (realty), SRM Institute of Hotel Management (hotel management) DBS Bank India Limited (banking), Chef Damu (knowledge) and M A Grand, Pudukkottai (venue).

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2023TN or scan the QR code.

