The Hindu’s ‘Kolu Kondattam’ receives enthusiastic participation in Tiruchi

November 09, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of The Hindu’s ‘Kolu Kondattam 2023’ in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hindu’s ‘Kolu Kondattam 2023’ contest concluded in Tiruchi on Wednesday with M.K. Prema being declared winner for her unique and conceptual Navaratri set-up.

V. Krishnakumar was the first runner-up while Vijayalakshmi Karthikeyan bagged the second runner-up.

The Kolu contest, which celebrates Navarathri connecting with our readers, brought together participants from Tiruchi and Delta region who came out with innovative and thematic ways to display their kolu.

The event was Co-Presented by ITC Mangaldeep in association with Gopuram Products. Partners include Coir-On (comfort), NAGA products, P.S. Tamarind, Kannan Kaapi and Hanbao (gifts).

Related Topics

Tiruchi / festivals

