HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu’s ‘Kolu Kondattam’ receives enthusiastic participation in Tiruchi

November 09, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of The Hindu’s ‘Kolu Kondattam 2023’ in Tiruchi.

Winners of The Hindu’s ‘Kolu Kondattam 2023’ in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hindu’s ‘Kolu Kondattam 2023’ contest concluded in Tiruchi on Wednesday with M.K. Prema being declared winner for her unique and conceptual Navaratri set-up.

V. Krishnakumar was the first runner-up while Vijayalakshmi Karthikeyan bagged the second runner-up.

The Kolu contest, which celebrates Navarathri connecting with our readers, brought together participants from Tiruchi and Delta region who came out with innovative and thematic ways to display their kolu.

The event was Co-Presented by ITC Mangaldeep in association with Gopuram Products. Partners include Coir-On (comfort), NAGA products, P.S. Tamarind, Kannan Kaapi and Hanbao (gifts).

Related Topics

Tiruchi / festivals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.