The Hindu’s ‘Kolu Kondattam’ receives enthusiastic participation in Tiruchi

November 09, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu’s ‘Kolu Kondattam 2023’ contest concluded in Tiruchi on Wednesday with M.K. Prema being declared winner for her unique and conceptual Navaratri set-up.

V. Krishnakumar was the first runner-up while Vijayalakshmi Karthikeyan bagged the second runner-up.

The Kolu contest, which celebrates Navarathri connecting with our readers, brought together participants from Tiruchi and Delta region who came out with innovative and thematic ways to display their kolu.

