The Hindu Group culinary contest in Tiruchi on July 6

The second edition of ‘The Hindu Group Our State Our Taste,’ a culinary contest to identify the master chef of Tamil Nadu, will be held at Hotel Ramyas on Williams Road in Tiruchi on July 6.

The contest, which seeks to celebrate the versatility of Tamil cuisine, is being held in two stages. The preliminary rounds are held in 15 places across the State and the final will be held in Chennai in August.

Participants have to cook their favourite dish that represents the flavour of Tamil Nadu at home and bring it to the venue. The dish can be vegetarian or non-vegetarian and they can be starters, main courses, snacks or desserts. A panel of judges headed by renowned chef Damu will select the three best cooks from each city. Dishes cooked using RKG ghee, Savorit, Naga food products or Fortune foods will gain extra points.

The top three prize winners will get cash award of ₹1lakh; ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 respectively. Regional winners will take home Vidiem products worth ₹20,000 (I prize: ₹10,000; II prize: ₹6,000 and III prize: ₹4,000).

Participants can register themselves at www.thehindu.com/osot2019 or send SMS with name<space>city<space>dish name to 9710011222 or WhatsApp to 9710011222 or call 9710011222.

Vidiem Kitchen Appliances is the title sponsor of the event powered by Savorit and RKG Ghee and co-powered by Fortune Sunflower Oil. The associate sponsor is Naga Food Products; Taste partner: Everest Masala; Asafoetida partner: LG - Laljee Godhoo and Company; Media partner: Hindu Tamil Thisai; News channel partner: News 18 Tamil; Magazine partner: Aval Vikatan; TV partner: Zee Tamil; Beverage partner: Organa Natural Juices; Refreshment partner: A2B Sweets and Snacks and Venue Partner: Hotel Ramyas.

For more details, dial 9710011222 or 6383357778.