The Hindu Education Plus webinar on October 31

The Hindu Education Plus webinar on ‘Career opportunities in the field of animation and design’, presented by Hindhustan College of Arts and Science, and DJ Education (MAAC), will take place on October 31 from 11.30 a.m.

The webinar, which is meant for students at higher secondary level, 12th pass students, and diploma holders, will focus on the three-year degree programme in B. Voc in Graphic Design.

Talks on programme structure, industry-integrated curriculum, and job opportunities after completing the course will be delivered by A. Ponnusamy, Principal, Hindusthan College of Arts and Sciences, Coimbatore; Sivaprasad Velayudhan, founder, Realworks Studios; and Stalin TM, creator and educator in the field of 3D Animation with VFX, MAAC, Coimbatore.

Aspiring participants can click the link or scan the QR code and register for free to make an informed career decision: http://bit.ly/DJTHEP.