The Hindu Education Plus webinar on NEET counselling on Nov. 28

The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Webinar series on NEET presented by SRM on ‘Challenges of NEET counselling during the pandemic’ will be streamed online from 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 28.

The webinar will touch upon the challenges of NEET counselling, the psychological impact of the test on students taking it and how to overcome it.

The panelists constitute Lt. Col. A. Ravikumar, Pro-Vice Chancellor, SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre; Satyajit Mohapatra, Professor, Department of Pharmacology; and S. Mohan Raj, consultant psychiatrist and director, Tharu Clinic, Chennai.

The session will be moderated by Ramya Kannan, Chief of Bureau – Tamil Nadu, The Hindu. To register for the free webinar, visit https://bit.ly/SRMEDIT or scan the QR Code.