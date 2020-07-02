The Hindu Education Plus webinar on July 5

TIRUCHI

02 July 2020 22:32 IST

Discussions to held on various topics

The second webinar in the series of The Hindu Education Plus career counselling sessions will focus on ‘Challenges facing humanities and social sciences in a changing academic environment’ between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 5.

The webinar series, presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, envisages discussions on a range of topics including engineering, medicine, humanities and social sciences, and sciences.

The line up of speakers for the second webinar comprises P. Duraisamy, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Madras; Sridhar Krishnaswami, Deputy Dean and Professor, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Faculty of Science and Humanities, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai; Mathangi Krishnamurthy, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT-Madras; and R. Balasubramanian, Pro Vice-Chancellor (External Affairs), SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai.

Advertising

Advertising

Aspiring participants can register online at https://bit.ly/2YJVBXs or scan the QR code