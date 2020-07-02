The Hindu Education Plus webinar on July 5

The second webinar in the series of The Hindu Education Plus career counselling sessions will focus on ‘Challenges facing humanities and social sciences in a changing academic environment’ between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 5.
The webinar series, presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, envisages discussions on a range of topics including engineering, medicine, humanities and social sciences, and sciences.
The line up of speakers for the second webinar comprises P. Duraisamy, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Madras; Sridhar Krishnaswami, Deputy Dean and Professor, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Faculty of Science and Humanities, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai; Mathangi Krishnamurthy, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT-Madras; and R. Balasubramanian, Pro Vice-Chancellor (External Affairs), SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai.
Aspiring participants can register online at https://bit.ly/2YJVBXs or scan the QR code
