The Hindu Education Plus webinar on career opportunities tomorrow

The next in the series of free webinars of The Hindu Education Plus on ‘Current and emerging career opportunities’ will focus on sciences.

The webinar, presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, will be held from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on August 29. S.P. Thyagarajan, Professor DSc in Medical Microbiology, Ph.D, M.D Degrees, National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Medical Sciences; D.John Thiruvadigal, Professor, Dean (Sciences), SRM Institute of Science & Technology, and Sanjay Molur, Executive Director, Zoo Outreach Organisation, will be the main speakers. The session will be moderated by Aswathi Pacha, Sub-Editor, The Hindu.

The session is open to students of classes IX, X, XI and XII. To register, visit http://bit.ly/SRMTHEP3 or scan the QR code.