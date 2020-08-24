The Hindu Education Plus webinar on career opportunities tomorrow

TIRUCHI

24 August 2020 17:15 IST

The next in the series of free webinars of The Hindu Education Plus on ‘Current and emerging career opportunities,’ will focus on architecture.

The webinar, presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, will be held from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on August 26. A. Srivathsan, Executive Director, Centre for Research on Architecture and Urbanism, CEPT University, Ahmedabad; Habeeb Khan, President, Council of Architecture, New Delhi; and P. Satheesh Kumar, Dean, School of Architecture and Interior Design, SRM IST, Chennai, will be key speakers. The session will be moderated by Radhika Santhanam, Assistant Editor, The Hindu.

The session is open to students of classes IX, X, XI and XII. To register, visit http://bit.ly/SRMTHEP2 or scan the QR code.