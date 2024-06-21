ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Education Plus Guidance Programme in Tiruchi on June 23

Published - June 21, 2024 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Education Plus Guidance Programme, conducted by The Hindu in association with Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, will be held in Tiruchi on June 23.

The programme is aimed at guiding students make informed choices during the TNEA, JEE, and NEET counselling sessions. Experts in various fields would provide comprehensive guidance on higher education and career paths.

Educationist and analyst Jayaprakash Gandhi would provide tips to help students navigate the complex processes of engineering and medical admissions. Students can raise queries and interact with the experts.

The programme will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PLA Krishan Inn, situated near the Central Bus Stand in the city on Sunday. Registrations will commence at 9 a.m. Admission is free. Merit scholarships are available to students.

Those who wish to pre-register can visit the link https://bit.ly/4bMLQuw or scan the QR code. For more details, dial 9003077030.

