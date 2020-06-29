The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling webinar on July 1

Tiruchi

29 June 2020 23:38 IST

Prominent speakers to address meet

The first of the Hindu Education Plus webinar series on Career Counselling on July 1 (3 p.m. to 5 p.m.) will feature prominent speakers focussing on ‘Engineering in an AI-Enabled World: What will it take to survive automation?’.

The speakers comprise D.K. Aswal, Director of CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi; Sandeep Sancheti, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST, Chennai, and Member of Council, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; and Damodar Acharya, former Director of IIT Kharagpur and former Chairman of the AICTE.

Presented by SRM nstitute of Science and Technology, the webinar series envisages discussions on a range of topics including Engineering, Medicine, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Sciences.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2Yv23li or scan the QR code.