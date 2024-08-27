ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Downtown to conduct ‘Maya Kannan’ contest

Published - August 27, 2024 08:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Downtown will conduct “Maya Kannan – Janmashtami Contest 2024,” an exclusive competition for children to celebrate the festival.

The contest is open to children in the 3-8 age group. Contestants should dress up as little Krishna or Radha and dance, sing or recite slokas in praise of the deity. The one or two-minute video and picture of the child’s performance as Krishna or Radha must be uploaded online.

To register and participate, scan the QR code or visit https://newsth.live/MYK2024TR

For details, call 9841298938 or 8148748183.

Gopuram Turmeric Powder & Kumkum is the title partner of the contest co-presented by Mangaldeep Premium Quality Incense. Aachi Masala, Medimix, and P.S. Tamarind are the gift sponsors.

