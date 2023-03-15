‘The dark side of the green revolution addressed’

March 15, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

CREATE – Save Our Rice Campaign organisation has welcomed the Tamil Nadu Organic Farming Policy 2023, stating that the policy has addressed the dark side of the green revolution.

In a statement, chairman of CREATE-SORC P. Duraisingam has said the policy document released by the State government has also addressed the present challenges in agriculture.

The policy has clearly documented the methods of organic farming and the major issue of traditional seed conservation has also been addressed, he added.

