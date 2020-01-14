The bulls are getting ready

With Pongal festivities round the corner, the majestic bulls are being readied to hit the ground for the traditional jallikattu events to be held in the district.

The State government has accorded permission to organise the traditional bull taming sport this month in four villages: Periya Suriyur, Avarangadu, Pothamettupatti and Karungulam. Hectic arrangements are underway at Periya Suriyur and Avarangadu, with locals actively getting involved to make the event a grand one.

The State government issued an order recently permitting the events to be held in four villages this month. Joint inspections will be done at the venues by a team of officials belonging to different departments to ensure that the prescribed rules to hold the event are being strictly adhered to, said a senior official of the Animal Husbandry Department.

The first jallikattu in Tiruchi district has been scheduled for January 16 on Mattu Pongal at Periya Suriyur situated on the outskirts of Tiruchi. It is an age-old custom of the villagers of Periya Suriyur to hold the event on the second day of the Tamil month “Thai”. The event in Avarangadu is to be held on January 17 and at Pothamettupatti on January 18. The event at Karungulam is expected to be organised this month-end.

Jallikattu organisers in the villages have mobilised money from locals to hold the event, which attracts bulls from Tiruchi and neighbouring districts. Nearly 90% of the arrangements connected with holding the event have been completed at Periya Suriyur, said S. Raja an organiser of the traditional sport.

Double barricades have been installed to a distance of nearly 400 feet from vaadi vaasal from where the bulls will be allowed one after the other into the arena after being subjected to medical examination. Stages have been erected to enable officials to watch the event.

Around 600 bulls are expected to be fielded at Periya Suriyur this time with the number of participating tamers being about 500. The bulls will be allowed into the arena in batches. The organisers have spent around ₹10 to ₹12 lakh for the event at Periya Suriyur, he said.

The jallikattu at Avarangaadu is to be organised by four villages: Palakurichi, Kalingapatti, Solayampatti and Keeranipatti. The arrangements for holding the event have almost been completed, says G. Simion, one of the organisers.

Double barricades on either side of the arena have been installed to a length of about 300 feet. Besides this, a stage has been erected for the officials to monitor the event. The organisers expect bulls from neigbouring districts such as Dindigul, Sivaganga, Madurai and Pudukottai district. Clearance for holding the event will be given after inspection of the venue by a joint team to ensure that prescribed rules were being adhered to.

The team will inspect the arena, collection point, separate spots for medical examination of bulls and tamers, besides ensuring that a makeshift canopy is provided to animals while they are lined up for the event. A committee will monitoring the event in each venue.