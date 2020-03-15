The bridge across Cauvery continues to jolt motorists

Motorists traversing along the bridge across the Cauvery in the city continue to experience severe jolts due to recurring damages to the road surface at the expansion joints, despite repeated repairs carried out by the Highways Department in recent years.

The vital bridge connects Tiruchi city with Srirangam and caters to a huge volume of traffic right through the day. Extensive damages to the road surface at some of the expansion joints in between the spans of the bridge forced the Highways Department to take up repairs in September 2018. The department officials had then said that advanced guniting methods were used to repair the damaged edges. The work was taken up at six expansion joints where broken edges were identified. Repairs were taken up subsequently at a few other joints on the bridge.

However, the repairs keep resurfacing much to the annoyance of motorists. “As the damages get bigger and the gaps wider, we experience not just a jolt but a bigger thud,” says R. Gopal, a city resident.

“The bridge commissioned in 1976 is in a precarious condition. As an engineer I feel a new bridge must be built,” observed T. M. Ranganathan, a resident of Srirangam.

Recently, P. Ayyarappan, president, Road Users Welfare Association, presented a memorandum to the District Collector seeking urgent steps to repair the damages. “Despite the repairs carried out in the past, damages recur at the expansion joints, exposing the steel rods and leading to frequent accidents. A team of senior engineers should study the problem,” he had said.

When contacted, a senior official of the Highways Department said that the higher authorities of the department have been apprised of the situation and indicated that a team from the Highways Research Station, Chennai, may visit the city to study the problem as proposed earlier.

The Highways Department has been repeatedly drawing flak from the public over the works that it had carried out on the bridge over the past few years. A rehabilitation-cum-beautification of the Cauvery bridge, carried out by the Highways Department in 2015-16, drew much flak from the residents. Subsequently, it had to demolish the parapet that was built without perforations as part of the rehabilitation project and restore the original design.