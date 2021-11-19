Tharagamapatti residents to donate land for college

KARUR

19 November 2021 20:44 IST

Residents of Tharagampatti in Kadavur taluk in Karur district have come forward to donate five acres of land for construction of buildings for the Government Arts and Science College in the village.

The college has been functioning out of a temporary building from the 2020-21 academic year. Recently, residents of Tharagampatti and neighbouring hamlets resorted to a protest, demanding that a land be identified for construction of permanent buildings for the college.

Following this, Collector T. Prabhushankar held a meeting with representatives of the villagers in the Collector’s office here on Friday to discuss the issue. At the meeting, residents of Tharagampatti agreed to donate five acres of land for the college, according to a press release. Proposals for construction of buildings for the college would be forwarded to the government once the gift settlement deed was registered, the release added.