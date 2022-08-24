AMMK-AIADMK merger not on cards, says Dhinakaran

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
August 24, 2022 19:19 IST

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V.Dhinakaran on Wednesday clarified that there was no idea of merging his party with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Responding to a query from the media here on Wednesday, the AMMK leader, however, endorsed the reported statement of deposed AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam that both the parties (AIADMK and AMMK) should “join hands” and work together.

On whether the AMMK would have any understanding with Edappadi faction of AIADMK in the 2024 Parliamentary elections, Mr. Dhinakaran said such a situation (of deciding alliances) would arise at the time of elections. The AMMK would, for sure, play its role in the next Parliamentary elections, he said, when asked whether the party would extend its support to the BJP.

While stating that he had no animus towards anyone in the political arena, he admitted to disliking Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who was chosen as chief minister by Sasikala, AIADMK’s former leader, before she was jailed in a disproportionate assets case.

