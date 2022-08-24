Deiva Thamizh Peravai’s plea to State on ‘archakas’ appointment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deiva Thamizh Peravai has urged the Tamil Nadu government to challenge the recent Madras High Court’s order delivered in the case relating to the appointment of `archakas’ in the temples supervised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Peravai coordinator P.Maniarasan claimed that the judgement delivered by the Division Bench that the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious Institutions Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules of 2020 would not apply to the appointment of priests in Agamic temples was against the earlier Supreme Court judgements delivered in 1972 and in 2015 relating to the ‘archakas’ issues in temples.

Claiming that the Division Bench’s judgement would only lead to the continuation of `social patriarchy’ in Hindu temples, he questioned the rationale behind the acceptance of the statement of the Dravidar Kazhagam president K.Veeramani hailing the judgement as a historic one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government should enact a new law to make sure that people from all castes could become priests, he emphasised.