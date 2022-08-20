National flag continues to flutter atop traffic signals

National flags tied on traffic signal and street light posts by the civic body in Thanjavur on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

Though a week has gone after the 76 th Independence Day celebrations held on August 15, national flags, displayed in some public places here as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, still continue to flutter day and night in some places.

The “Har Ghar Tiranga” (Illamthorum Desiyakodi) campaign gained momentum after the local bodies decided to distribute the tricolour free of cost to the residents in their respective domains.

The civic bodies, apart from handing over the national flag to the residents through the elected local body representatives and civic body staff, went one step more by displaying the tricolour in their offices/depots other than their headquarters buildings from August 13, the date from which the Prime Minister had called upon the people to display the national flag atop their houses for three days coinciding with the 76 th Independence Day celebrations.

The flags were also tied to the traffic signal and street light posts and on the office name boards of various government departments.

While these flags displayed at the individual houses were removed by the owners on August 16 or by August 17, the flags tied on the street light or traffic signal posts and in other public places by the civic body staff were still fluttering majestically.