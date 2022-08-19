Woman, son booked under POCSO Act

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
August 19, 2022 17:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Women Police, Vallam, have booked a woman and her son under the Protection of Children from Sexual Harassment Act (POCSO) based on a complaint lodged by the affected girl’s mother.

According to police, the accused, Sudhakar (21) of Panankadu had fallen in love with a 15-year-old girl and insisted that she accept his proposal.

While the girl refused, he continued to stalk her and tried to coerce her to accept his proposal. Annoyed by his behaviour, the girl informed her mother about Sudhakar’s intention. Later, the girl’s mother spoke to Sudhakar’s mother, Kalaiyarasi (45) and urged her to ensure that her son did not indulge in such activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Sudhakar intercepted the girl and her mother at a marketplace and went on to assault the girl in front of her mother as she firmly refused to have a relationship with him. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the All Women Police Station, Vallam, against Sudhakar and he and his mother were arrested under POCSO Act, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app