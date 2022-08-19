Woman, son booked under POCSO Act

The All Women Police, Vallam, have booked a woman and her son under the Protection of Children from Sexual Harassment Act (POCSO) based on a complaint lodged by the affected girl’s mother.

According to police, the accused, Sudhakar (21) of Panankadu had fallen in love with a 15-year-old girl and insisted that she accept his proposal.

While the girl refused, he continued to stalk her and tried to coerce her to accept his proposal. Annoyed by his behaviour, the girl informed her mother about Sudhakar’s intention. Later, the girl’s mother spoke to Sudhakar’s mother, Kalaiyarasi (45) and urged her to ensure that her son did not indulge in such activities.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Sudhakar intercepted the girl and her mother at a marketplace and went on to assault the girl in front of her mother as she firmly refused to have a relationship with him. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the All Women Police Station, Vallam, against Sudhakar and he and his mother were arrested under POCSO Act, police said.