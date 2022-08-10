Tiruchirapalli

Government doctors stage demonstration

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR August 10, 2022 20:44 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 20:44 IST

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association staged a demonstration here on Wednesday opposing the increase in working hours for the doctors attached to Primary Health Centres.

During the demonstration held on the Thanjavur Government Medical College campus, they raised slogans claiming that the revised working hours would cause immense trouble, particularly for women doctors, due to inadequacy of public transport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...