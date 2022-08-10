Government doctors stage demonstration

Government doctors stage demonstrationTHANJAVUR August 10, 2022 20:44 IST
Members of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association staged a demonstration here on Wednesday opposing the increase in working hours for the doctors attached to Primary Health Centres.
During the demonstration held on the Thanjavur Government Medical College campus, they raised slogans claiming that the revised working hours would cause immense trouble, particularly for women doctors, due to inadequacy of public transport.
