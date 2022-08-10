Government doctors stage demonstration
Members of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association staged a demonstration here on Wednesday opposing the increase in working hours for the doctors attached to Primary Health Centres.
During the demonstration held on the Thanjavur Government Medical College campus, they raised slogans claiming that the revised working hours would cause immense trouble, particularly for women doctors, due to inadequacy of public transport.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.