Tiruchirapalli

Event in recognition of unsung freedom fighters held

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR August 08, 2022 21:58 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 21:58 IST

The Agriculture College and Research Institute, Echankottai, organised an event on Monday at the Government Higher Secondary School, Poiyundarkottai, and a photo exhibition in recognition of the contributions of unsung freedom fighters to the Independence struggle on the College premises.

More than 300 school students participated in various competitions organised as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 2022,’ including cultural events such as national integration song recitation, quiz and other programmes apart from sports events.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A health camp was also conducted on the occasion and the students were taken to the college where a photo exhibition of unsung freedom fighters was organised.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...