Event in recognition of unsung freedom fighters held

August 08, 2022 21:58 IST

The Agriculture College and Research Institute, Echankottai, organised an event on Monday at the Government Higher Secondary School, Poiyundarkottai, and a photo exhibition in recognition of the contributions of unsung freedom fighters to the Independence struggle on the College premises.

More than 300 school students participated in various competitions organised as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 2022,’ including cultural events such as national integration song recitation, quiz and other programmes apart from sports events.

A health camp was also conducted on the occasion and the students were taken to the college where a photo exhibition of unsung freedom fighters was organised.