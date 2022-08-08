Tiruchirapalli

Speedy execution of RUB project demanded

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR August 08, 2022 22:00 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 22:00 IST

A group of residents at Pattukottai and surrounding areas staged a demonstration near the Pattukottai bus stand on Monday demanding replacement of the Bhoomiyankulam level crossing gate with a road under bridge.

Pointing out the assurance the Railway authorities gave that the Bhoomiyankulam LC would be replaced with an RUB while taking up the gauge conversion work, the demonstrators said that the permanent closure of this LC and frequent closures of the nearby LC at Nadiyammankovil street cause immense trouble to the road users.

As the demonstrators squatted on the road demanding assurance from the authorities concerned, the team of Revenue Department and Police officials pacified the demonstrators that a meeting with the railway officials would be convened soon to discuss this issue.

Later, the demonstrators dispersed paving way for the resumption of road traffic near the Pattukottai bus stand, sources said.

