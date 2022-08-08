Corporation park caretaker arrested

August 08, 2022 20:45 IST

Kandasamy (40), serving as a caretaker on a contract basis at Rajappa Park maintained by the Thanjavur Corporation near the Old Bus Stand here, was arrested on charges of ‘assaulting’ a 10-year-old boy for urinating at a public place instead of using the restroom.

The contract worker had found the boy urinating near the public toilet facility at the Thanjavur Corporation park on Sunday. He had scolded him and also thrashed him. On seeing the boy being assaulted by the park caretaker, general public and the parents of the boy indicted Kandasamy for being rude towards a child.

However, Kandasamy refused to budge and quarrelled with them. Subsequently, the Thanjavur Town West police arrived and after ascertaining the situation, filed a case under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and arrested him, sources said.