Tiruchirapalli

Corporation park caretaker arrested

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR August 08, 2022 20:45 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 20:45 IST

Kandasamy (40), serving as a caretaker on a contract basis at Rajappa Park maintained by the Thanjavur Corporation near the Old Bus Stand here, was arrested on charges of ‘assaulting’ a 10-year-old boy for urinating at a public place instead of using the restroom.

The contract worker had found the boy urinating near the public toilet facility at the Thanjavur Corporation park on Sunday. He had scolded him and also thrashed him. On seeing the boy being assaulted by the park caretaker, general public and the parents of the boy indicted Kandasamy for being rude towards a child.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Kandasamy refused to budge and quarrelled with them. Subsequently, the Thanjavur Town West police arrived and after ascertaining the situation, filed a case under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and arrested him, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...