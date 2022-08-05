Moisture content in paddy procured in delta districts less: Minister

Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani inspects an open paddy storage point in Tiruvarur on Friday.

August 05, 2022 19:49 IST

Food and Civil Supplies Minister R.Sakkarapani on Friday claimed that the moisture content in paddy procured in delta districts was around 14.5% only.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, the Minister said that during his recent visits to the open storage and covered storage points in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts to ascertain moisture content in paddy showed a result of around 14.5% only.

While detailing the steps contemplated by the government to reduce the wastage of grains, he said that the government was considering moving the procured paddy to the hulling units straight from the direct purchase centres instead of moving and storing them in temporary storage points and then transporting them to the hulling units.

At the same time, a sum of ₹ 300 crore had been allocated for converting 103 open paddy storage points in the State as semi-covered storage facilities, he added.

Earlier, talking to reporters at Tiruvarur after inspecting the paddy storage points, Mr. Sakkarapani said that DPCs would be opened as per the requirements of the farmers. Further, Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin had released ₹ 2,057 crores towards the State’s share towards the crop insurance scheme, he said.