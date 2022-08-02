Tiruchirapalli

Two special teams formed to tackle ganja network

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR August 02, 2022 18:39 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 18:40 IST

Two special teams have been formed to track and crack ganja network in Thanjavur district.

According to police, these two teams were formed in addition to the existing eight teams to check nefarious and anti-social activities, including drug/ganja peddling in Thanjavur district.

The eight special teams have detected several cases including 136 narcotics cases registered from August 2021 resulting in the arrest of 231 accused and detention of 19 among them under the Goondas Act.

Apart from bringing the culprits into custody, 213 bank accounts of ganja peddlers have been frozen. A total of 635 kilograms of ganja worth ₹ 63.58 lakh was impounded, sources added.

