Three-day training programme for NSO personnel commences

A three-day training programme for the survey enumerators/supervisors of the National Statistical Office, Madurai Region, commenced here on Monday.

Inaugurating the training, the Joint Director, NSO, Madurai Regional Office, G.Vishnu Raj, called upon the enumerators and supervisors to be vigilant while carrying out the household consumption expenditure survey (HCES) since it forms the base for other surveys such as consumer price index and others.

Hurried or careless collection of data might not reflect the correct picture of the financial status of the people and thereby impact the process of deciding the poverty line, which was crucial for the formulation of various social security and people welfare schemes conceived and implemented by the democratically elected governments, he pointed out.

He asked them to remain attentive because this time the exercise of the data validation process would also take place concurrently. The supervisors need to be watchful and help the enumerators complete the survey promptly with perfection, he added.

The objective of the HCES was to collect and prepare the weighting diagram of different commodity groups in total consumption. The enumerators/supervisors attached to the sub-regional offices (SRO) coming under the Madurai RO were participating in the three-day training programme, official sources said.