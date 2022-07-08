‘Legal opinion being sought on people claiming pattas for lands owned by temples, mutts’

July 08, 2022 17:05 IST

The Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Friday said that legal opinion was being sought to find solutions to the patta claims from individuals for the lands owned by temples and mutts in the delta districts.

Talking to reporters after chairing a review meeting here, the Minister said that the delta region has the peculiar problem of individuals seeking pattas for agricultural lands and house site pattas for the lands standing in the name of temples and mutts.

Stating that legal opinion was being sought to settle these claims brought to the notice of the government by the elected representatives, the Minister said that the issue would be discussed with the Chief Minister to arrive at a solution.

In case the exercise met a roadblock, necessary steps would be initiated in coordination with the elected representatives of the Legislative Assembly and the Parliament, he added.

Stating that the remittance of premium for crop insurance is to be completed by this month-end, the Minister said that the village administrative officers had been directed to issue ‘adangal’ and other documents required for remitting the crop insurance premium by the farmers within four days.

Further, the revenue staff had also been directed to issue necessary certificates to the deserving people who were eligible to receive the benefits of old age pension and other social security schemes and as well as caste and or income certificates.

Pointing out that land survey training was being imparted to the VAOs, the Minister said that it had been proposed to appoint 800 surveyors and the vacant VAO posts to be filled up within three months.

In order to help people enjoy easy access to e-services, it had been proposed to set up e-service centres at the office of MLAs, the Minister added.