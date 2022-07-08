Farmers urge govt. to procure coconuts

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha of the Communist Party of India has urged the Tamil Nadu government to procure coconuts in order to save the farmers from slipping into penury.

Participating in a coconut-breaking demonstration organised by the TNVS at Kumbakonam on Friday, the demonstrators claimed that the small and marginal coconut farmers were bogged down by financial problems as they were unable to get a fair price for their produce.

Referring to the practice of raw-coconut procurement by the neighbouring Kerala government, the demonstrators exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to follow suit and save the coconut farmers.

While raw coconut was procured for around Rs.30 per kg in Kerala, they wanted their produce to be procured at a price of Rs.50 per kg in Tamil Nadu. They had also demanded a fair price of Rs.150 per kg for the copra.

The demonstrators also pleaded with the State government to replace the imported cooking oil distributed through the public distribution system with coconut oil.

Incidentally, Ramalingam of Keezha Thirupoonthuruthi near Thiruvaiyaru had recently felled around 150 coconut trees raised by him in about two acres of land in the village. He claimed that he was forced to resort to this extreme step in view of the declining trend in tender coconut prices.

He said that he was planning to take up other cash crop cultivation such as plantain, greens etc. in order to improve his family’s financial position.