Man injured in fire dies at hospital

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi interacts with a resident whose house was damaged in Monday’s fire accident at Jebamalaipuram in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

THANJAVUR

A 73-year-old ex-service man, A.Arockiasamy, who sustained injuries in Monday’s fire accident at Jebamalaipuram in Thanjavur, died at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday.

The fire at the Thanjavur Corporation’s garbage dump had spread under windy conditions and damaged six nearby huts on Monday. Garbage accumulated over the years at the dump is being segregated and processed over the past couple of years. The fire was brought under control by the Fire and Rescue Service personnel later in the day.

One of the residents, Arockiasamy, who was said to be sick, sustained injuries in the accident. He was rescued and rushed to the hospital. But he did not respond to treatment.

Meanwhile, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi called on the affected residents and consoled them. Relief would be given to the affected residents and steps taken to build houses for them, he said.