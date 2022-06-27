‘Aashada Navarathri’ festival from Tuesday

The annual “Aashada Navarathri” festival at Sri Brahadeeswarar temple, Thanjavur, will commence on Tuesday and culminate on July 8.

According to temple sources, the 11-day festival will commence with “Mahaganapathi Homam” and the anointment of Sri Mahaganapathi and Goddess Varahi on Tuesday morning.

The Goddess Varahi will be decorated everyday evening with sweets, turmeric powder, “kumkum” powder, sandal paste, desiccated coconut, pomegranate, “navathanyam”, butter, fruits, vegetables and flowers on the last day.

The decorated idol of Goddess Varahi will be taken out on a procession from the temple on July 8 night to mark the culmination of the annual “Ashada Navarathri” festival. During the festival days, cultural programmes arranged by the South Zone Cultural Centre will be held in the temple precincts in the evening, sources added.