Road sweeper commissioned

The Thanjavur Corporation has procured a road sweeping machine to tackle the problem of sand accumulation on road kerbs in the town.

The machine, bought at a cost of Rs.66 lakh, would be pressed into service at regular intervals to keep the major thoroughfares free from sand accumulation on road kerbs. If required and feasible, the machine would also be deployed in interior areas to ensure hassle-free motoring for the residents.

The road sweeper, which was commissioned by Udayanidhi Stalin, MLA, on the Thanjavur Corporation premises on Monday, would be pressed into service soon, according to official sources.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Thanjavur MP S.S.Palanimanickam, Thanjavur MLA T.K.G.Neelamegam, Mayor S.Ramanathan, Corporation Commissioner K.Saravanakumar and others were present.

Later, the distribution of uniforms to the civic body personnel, pension benefits to the retired employees and releasing of a publication on Thanjavur Corporation took place on the civic body premises.