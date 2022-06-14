Accused in intercaste couple murder case arrested

June 14, 2022 18:58 IST

The Cholapuram police arrested Sakthivel of Thulukkaveli and Ranjith of Devanancheri in connection with the murder of the inter-caste married couple Saranya and Mohan at Thulukkaveli on Monday.

According to police, the accused, Sakthivel, brother of the slain nurse, Saranya, and her relative, Ranjith, were produced before the Magistrate, N.Sivapalani, District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate, Thiruvidaimaruthur, on Monday and remanded in judicial custody till June 28.

Meanwhile, members of various political parties and organisations staged a demonstration in front of the Government District Headquarters Hospital at Kumbakonam, where the postmortem of the bodies of the victims was done, demanding enactment of a law to prevent caste-inspired killings.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary, Chinnaiapandiyan, State president, Untouchability Eradication Front, Chellakannu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Zonal Secretary, Vivekanandan and Congress Party district president, Loganathan, accompanied by their respective party cadres participated in the demonstration.

Terming the act of murdering people in the name of caste as an inhumane act, the demonstrators demanded solatium for Mohan’s family.