Sale proceeds to be distributed to sanitary workers

The Thanjavur Corporation Council has accorded its consent to a proposal mooted by the civic body officials to invigorate the involvement of sanitary workers in the solid waste management exercise.

According to a press release, the Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has said that the Council has passed a resolution placed for its consent at the meeting held on May 30 wherein the resolution stated that the sale proceeds of the recyclable waste collected from the houses shall be distributed to the sanitary workers as an incentive.

On average around 125 tonnes of waste were generated daily in the Corporation limits out of which around 115 tonnes was collected by the sanitary workers engaged in the primary collection. A total of 225 push carts were used for the primary collection and 20 heavy vehicles and 14 three-wheelers deployed for the secondary collection.

Meanwhile, two tractor-driven wood chippers have been pressed into service by the civic body to avoid the accumulation of chopped tree branches, leaves and other plants discarded by the households on the streets getting piled up at the compost yard.

These shredders bought at a cost of Rs. 8.50 lakh were brought to the places where the public discarded the waste woods/plants. The waste woods were shredded into fragments and left in the same place so that they would get decomposed naturally, said Mayor S. Ramanathan.