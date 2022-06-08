BJP backs farmers’ demand for desilting waterbodies

June 08, 2022 18:09 IST

The Farmers’ Wing of Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that the desilting works in Delta districts be taken up early and completed before the scheduled date of releasing of water for irrigation the June 12 every year.

Of late, the farmers’ organisation in the Delta districts was insisting that the works should commence in the February-March period in order to avoid execution of these works in a hurry at the last minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday after being appointed as the State General Secretary of BJP’s Farmers’ Wing, S. Venkatesan of Poondi near Thanjavur, who had also contested the recent Assembly elections as the BJP nominee for the Thiruvaiyaru Assembly Segment and did not make up to the Assembly, justified the farmers’ demand by stating that it was a well-known fact that desilting works were left incomplete on several occasions in the past the in view of releasing of water for irrigation in the Cauvery river system by the middle of June.

Though the Tamil Nadu government machinery claimed that the desilting works carried out in the last few years had resulted in water for irrigation reaching the tail-end of cultivable land mass in the Delta districts, it did not ebb the complaints of poor realisation of water in tail-end areas, he pointed out.

Mr. Venkatesan backed up the Delta farmers in advancing the execution of desilting works and getting them completed well before the release of water from Mettur Dam in June.

Claiming that the farming community in Tamil Nadu remained in dark about several welfare schemes implemented by the Central government through the State government, he said that the farmers’ wing was planning to conduct awareness programmes for the farmers in association with the official machinery.

He also suggested that the State government should declare and distribute “incentives” every year to help the farmers tide over their financial constraints. Stating that such financial assistance from the State government was being extended to farmers in some States, Venkatesan said the Tamil Nadu government should come forward to distribute at least ₹ 2000 per year if not equal to the sum of assistance extended to the farmers under the 100% Central government-funded Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.