‘Notification on insurance cover for kuruvai paddy soon’

June 07, 2022 18:10 IST

Agriculture Minister M.R.K.Paneerselvam on Tuesday indicated that an announcement on including paddy as notified crop for insurance during the kuruvai season was expected soon.

Paddy will definitely be notified for crop insurance this season, unlike last year, he told reporters after chairing a meeting here to review the preparations being made for kuruvai cultivation in the Cauvery delta districts.

Speaking at the meeting, a cross section of farmers called upon the State government to extend insurance coverage to kuruvai paddy this year.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr.Paneerselvam said that kuruvai paddy cultivation was expected to go up to 5.2 lakh acres this year against the normal area of 3.23 lakh acre as water for irrigation had been released from the Mettur dam in May for the first time since Independence.

Samba paddy cultivation is also expected to touch 13.5 lakh acres this year as farmers would be able to prepare and cultivate early thereby minimising the possibility of crop damage during North East monsoon. The increase in ground water table due to the early release of water is also expected to be contributing factor in the rise in area of cultivation. , he said.

Steps were being taken to ensure that all necessary inputs including seeds and fertilizers were made available to farmers in time. The kuruvai package scheme, sanctioned at a cost of ₹ 61 crore, would benefit about three lakh farmers, he said. Urea and potash to cover an area of about 1.90 lakh acres would be distributed at subsidised rates. About 2,400 tonnes of paddy seeds would be distributed at 50% subsidy through Agriculture Extension Centres.

The total seed requirement of the delta districts is estimated to be around 7,060 tonnes. So far, 3,547 tonnes of seeds have been distributed through Agriculture Extension Centres and private dealers. Nearly 4,700 tonnes of seed stocks were available with private dealers and agriculture extension centres., he said

Farmers from seven delta districts participated in the meeting and a cross-section of them urged the government to ensure timely availability of inputs and credit. Mr.Paneerselvam said that the suggestions and demands aired by farmers’ representatives at the meeting would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy, who also participated in the meeting, told reporters that the department had planned to introduce a scheme, on the lines of Illam Thedi Kalvi and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, to sanction crop loans at the doorsteps of eligible farmers. Initially, the scheme would be implemented in Thanjavur district. Cooperative institutions would extend credit to farmers to the tune of ₹ 12,000 crore during the current year, he said.

R. Sakkarapani, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, and Siva.V.Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment, and officials participated.