Indoor roller skating stadium inaugurated

An indoor roller skating stadium was inaugurated in Thanjavur by Mayor S.Ramanathan on Friday.

The stadium built to international standards under the Smart City Scheme at a cost of ₹ 1.39 crore at Nirmala Nagar.

Hitherto, around 150 students/skaters have enrolled themselves as members of the Tamil Nadu Roller Skating Association and the skaters used to practice and hone their skating skills on the roads till now, according to the secretary, Thanjavur District Roller Skating Hockey Association, S. Raju.

The setting up of the stadium by the Thanjavur Corporation on an area of 10000 square feet would be of immense help to the speed, artistic and scooter roller skaters, apart from inline hockey skaters, he added.

Stating that three inline hockey skaters from Thanjavur had been qualified to play at national-level, training for government school students would be offered free and the basic requirement to undergo skating training was that the student should be of 5 years and above and should have a body weight of 13 kg and above.

The chances of conducting national-level competitions in Thanjavur have become bright with the inauguration of the stadium, he added.

Corporation Commissioner K. Saravanankumar and other officials participated in the inaugural function.