Farmers seek financial assistance for ‘kuruvai’

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has called upon the State government to announce ‘kuruvai’ package in order to achieve its objective of enhancing ‘kuruvai’ production this season.

In an appeal, the TNCFPA Thanjavur District Secretary, Sundara Vimalanathan has pointed out that the State government was aiming to improve the paddy production this season by encouraging the farmers to take up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation over and above the normal ‘kuruvai’ coverage area in the State.

In order to achieve the target, he said, it would be apt to announce a ‘package’ of assistance for ‘kuruvai’ cultivation. At the same time, Sundara Vimalanathan pleaded the assistance be extended in the form of cash disbursement in the direct benefit transfer method.

Because such ‘packages’ announced and implemented in the past had not fulfilled the requirement of farmers. If the ‘package’ comprises four or five components, on most occasions the farmers received either two or three components only.

Further, in several areas the quality and quantum of such components have disheartened the beneficiaries, he added.

While welcoming the lifting of shutters of the Stanley Reservoir in May itself this season, he had exhorted the Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin to issue a ‘permanent’ Government Order to ensure that whenever the storage at Mettur Dam stood above 90 feet on any day in the month of May the sluices would be lifted to release water for irrigation to Delta districts.

He had also urged that the condition to obtain a no-objection certificate from the Public Works Department for applying for farm power connections in Delta districts, a GO issued in the year 1967, should be permanently withdrawn since the Delta region since the region was well covered by the Cauvery and its tributaries.

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, Thanjavur District, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has also called upon the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin who was on a two-day inspection tour to Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts to announce ‘kuruvai’ package.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the TNVS Thanjavur District Secretary, N.V.Kannan pleaded that necessary steps be initiated on a war footing to ensure the availability of quality seeds, fertilisers, disbursement of crop loans and others to help farmers take up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation on a larger extent of land as expected by the State government.

Meanwhile, the Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Associations in Tamil Nadu has pleaded that the desilting of rivers and irrigation channels should be taken up in February itself every year.

Addressing the media at Mannargudi on Monday, the Committee president, P.R.Pandian welcomed the allocation of ₹ 80 crore for the special desilting project and being implemented from the first week of May.

However, it would be beneficial to farmers if additional funds were allocated every year for desilting and maintenance of irrigation network in the Delta region and such works were taken up in the February itself instead of waiting for making such announcements in the Budget Sessions which usually takes place in the month of March or April every year.

He had also suggested that a ‘permanent’ G.O. might be issued in this regard to ensure that desilting works commence in the month of February itself.