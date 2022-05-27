Water released from Kallanai for irrigation

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru on Friday said as many as 924 lakes below Mettur Dam would be filled up with the water being released for ‘kuruvai’ cultivation.

Talking to reporters after the release of water for irrigation from Kallanai (Grand Anicut), Mr.Nehru said the water released from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur would irrigate 3.31 lakh acres downstream Kallanai where ‘kuruvai’ crop is to be cultivated and 5.21 lakh acres below Mettur Dam.

Stating that the water being released for irrigation would also be used to fill up 924 lakes, he said another 400 lakes would be filled up with water during August. The sluices of irrigation channels of 36 rivers in the Cauvery river system would be lifted once the water reaches Poompuhar, he added.

Mr.Nehru said in view of the ongoing works in Grand Anicut Canal, the full-fledged opening of water in the canal would be delayed by 10 days. Officials said the water in Cauvery river system would reach the tail-end in about a week.

As of now, 500 cusecs each being released in Cauvery, Vennar and Kollidam rivers and 100 cusecs in Grand Anicut Canal. The available water at Mettur would be distributed for irrigation based on the requirement and the quantum of distribution would be decided based on the realisation of rainwater during monsoons, according to an official release.

School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Collectors, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver ( Thanjavur), S.Sivarasu ( Tiruchi ) and R.Lalitha (Mayiladuthurai) and officials from the Water Resources Department attended the water release function at Kallanai.