‘Ensure adequate three-phase power supply and inputs for kuruvai cultivation’

Farmers representatives in the delta region have urged the State government to ensure availability of inputs and adequate three-phase power supply for farm power connections for the forthcoming kuruvai season.

Speaking at the farmers grievances meeting in Thanjavur, A.K.R.Ravichandran of Thiruvaiyaru urged the district administration to ensure at least 12 hours of three phase power supply as farm activities have begun. Steps should be taken to avert the frequent power cuts in Thiruvaiyaru area, he said.

He wanted the authorities to ensure that the desilting works were completed by the end of May, well ahead of the opening of the Mettur dam for irrigation on the customary date of June 12. Mr. Ravichandran also demanded a ban on import of fish from Kerala as farmers engaged in inland fishing were being affected due to the slump in prices.

V. Jeevakumar, vice-president, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, Thanjavur, while appealing to the State government to implement a kuruvai special package scheme this year too, called upon the authorities to ensure three-phase power supply for at least 16 hours as summer paddy cultivation has begun.

Sundara Vimalanathan, Secretary, Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, called for the early disbursement of the compensation of ₹ 20,000 a hectare announced by the government for the crop loss suffered by farmers due to the heavy rainfall during the samba season last year.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said adequate stocks of fertilizers, especially urea, were available in the district now. The premises of four private fertilizers retail dealers were inspected and sealed based on complaints of overpricing from farmers. All the works taken up under the special desilting scheme will be completed by May 31, he said.

In a representation made at the farmers grievances meeting at Mayiladuthurai, Arupathy Kalyanam, general secretary, Federation of Farmers Associations of Cauvery Delta Districts, observed that chances were bright for opening the Mettur dam on the customary date on June 12 and urged the government to encourage kuruvai cultivation as usual.

He suggested that the government implemented an incentive scheme for kuruvai/samba cultivation instead of going for special packages. Farmers can be given ₹ 10,000 a year as incentive for two seasons of cultivation.

Farmers who had raised blackgram in Mayiladuthurai district have suffered losses and have now started early kuruvai cultivation. The authorities should ensure adequate availability of inputs and also uninterrupted three-phase supply, Mr.Kalyanam said.