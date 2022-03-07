Nephrology awareness camp held
A free nephrology awareness camp was conducted at the National Pharma hospital here on March 6 as part of the World Kidney Day celebrations.
Patients suffering from kidney problems participated in the camp where blood cell counts, sugar, blood pressure, urea and creatinine, calcium and other tests were conducted, according to an official release.
