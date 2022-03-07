Pursue your goal, Minister tells students

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi exhorted students to pursue the higher education course that suits their skills.

Talking to reporters here on Monday after declaring open a “Smart Anganwadi” facility at Kurungulam West hamlet, the School Education Minister said the students should not get carried away by the wishes of their parents who insist them to take up medicine as their higher education or comparing them with the bright student next door.

“Identify yourself the career which suits your skill and pursue it”, he told the students.

Stating that there would not be any change in the pattern of question papers for the public examinations this year, he said the reduced portions would be completed by this month-end and the revision tests and the public examinations would be held as scheduled.

Responding to the queries on the progress of projects/schemes announced by the Education Department, the Minister said a total of 27 projects/schemes were announced during the Assembly session and out of this 15 had been executed and funds allocated for the remaining projects/schemes.

Indicating that around 3000 buildings in the schools across the State were identified as weak, he said steps had already been initiated for replacement of old and weak buildings and classes was being conducted at the buildings situated near the old and weak buildings in order to ensure that the education of the children was not hindered.

Classes under the “Illam Thedi Kalvi” scheme is being conducted at 1.50 lakh centres out of the 1.70 lakh centres planned. The remaining centres would become operational soon, he added.

Earlier, the School Education Minister inaugurated a “Smart Angawadi” facility created at Thozhagiripatti hamlet in Kurungulam West Panchayat at a cost of ₹ 12.40 lakh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The “Smart Anganwadi” comprises three classrooms where the 47 children enrolled to benefit from the nutritious meal scheme would learn alphabets and identify fruits, vegetables, animals etc.

Similarly, a library named “Agaram Noolagam” with 1000 books set up at the Panchayat Union Elementary School at Thozhagiripatti was also declared open by the Minister. A total of 116 students pursuing their elementary education from class I to V would benefit, according to official sources.