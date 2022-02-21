Students demand release of teacher

The Madukkur Government Girls Higher Secondary School students staged a demonstration on Monday near the institution demanding the immediate release of their school teacher who has been booked on the charge of sexually harassing a girl student last week.

The teacher, Rajkumar (52) of Nemmeli hamlet, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody by the Pattukottai All Women Police personnel based on a complaint from family members of a girl studying in the 12 th standard at the school who claimed that she suffered sexual harassment at the hands of the teacher at the examination hall on February 16.

When the school was opened for regular classroom sessions on Monday, the students boycotted the classes and squatted on the Madukkur-Mannargudi Road demanding the immediate release of their teacher and absolving him of the charges levelled by the 12 th standard student.

The road-roko came to an end in the afternoon after the revenue officials assured the agitated girl students that the issue would be taken up with senior officials.