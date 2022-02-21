Man surrenders before court

P. Ravichandran (51) of Kattumannargudi in Cuddalore district surrendered at the Judicial Magistrate Court-I at Kumbakonam on Monday claiming that he was being searched in connection with an attempt-to-murder case by the Udayarpalayam Police in Ariyalur district.

In the surrender note submitted by Ravichandran’s advocate Robert, it was stated that the Udayarpalayam police received a complaint from Suba. Ilavarasan, president, Thamizhar Needhi Katchi, Jayankondam, on February 11 this year, claiming a group of people threw explosives on his car with the intention to kill the complainant.

The incident reportedly took place at around 7.30 p.m. on February 11 while the complainant was on his way back home after attending a function in the region. Ravichandran was later remanded to judicial custody, sources added.